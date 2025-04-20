P1450 issue continued

matthewt

matthewt

New Member
Jul 30, 2024
10
0
1
georgia
#1
2015 mustang ecoboost- So I have replaced the charcoal canister assembly and purge valve. Yet I’m still having trouble with the power when it reaches 5k rpm it will stop sending power and begin to jerk the car.

picture below- I’m not sure what piece this may be but I believe it’s the fuel sensor module. It has been making a loud noise almost like a ticking sound

Any suggestions
 

Attachments

  • IMG_5088.webp
    IMG_5088.webp
    354.6 KB · Views: 0

