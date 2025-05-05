WTB Parts for my Holley BBF fuel pump PN 12-460-2 repair kit 12-871

Hi team, I have a holley mechanical fuel pump for my BBF. Part number 12-460-2, rated at 130 gph. 3/8" inch inlet and outlet. I need a rebuild diaphram kit which is listed in my owners manual at 12-871. Can't find any sign of this rebuild kit on line. This pump has 20 bolts holding it together 10 top AND 10 bottom, not the 6 bolts on the top only you see on the latest holley pumps. Yes, it's 30+ years old. Shut up. Who can supply a diaphram and lower gasket with 12 bolt holes for my vintage pump? Can't find these part numbers on line anymore, they the pump best resembles the HO12-460-2 competition pump now. Looks like common guts to the 12-327-2, 12-454-2 and 12-289-2 pumps, first two being brand C. Any leads would be appreciated.
 

