Tomorrow in going to connect the power steering rack to the shaft. Iv read Jrichkers help post ,and videos . Now I have a couple of questions . How do I find the center of the rack . Stupid , but how do I center the steering wheel . Is there a trick , or does my wife just hold it . Also one of my motor mount bolts , engine to block is broken off . These mounts are strongly bolted . It has been that way for a while it seems . Can a mechanic drill it out and fix it. I need your input on this stuff guys, and hopefully some Mustang girl from Texas