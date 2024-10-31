Hello I’m new to the forum and would like some advice! I plan on building my foxbody for LMR, I know it’s a pretty tight deadline but I felt like if I gave myself a date to finish by it’ll actually get done!



HIC - I plan on doing a gt40p top end swap, I have the heads getting rebuilt with a valve job, and the upgraded springs the P’s need as well as the lower intake getting drilled and tapped, I plan on getting a E cam with new lifters and 1.7 rockers but I most likely am going to hold off on this till after LMR.



Ignition - I currently have a MSD 6AL2 with a msd ignition coil I have a 2 step button set to about 3000 rpm currently and I set the rev limiter to about 5800 I will adjust them to the e303 once I install it. I also have a Bama 4 bank eliminator chip which has 3 tubes already on it but I plan on getting a wideband sensor to see how my cars AFR is with each separate tune!



Exhaust - I have some Mac long tube headers I was able to get on market place as well as a X pipe and 2 knock off super 10’s, thats all I have for



Suspension and rear end - I currently put new bushings in the control arms (I do not recommend this it took me about 7 hours and a lot of cursing) and upgraded to KYB struts and shocks, with BMR lowering springs (fighting the springs currently hopefully I can finish everything up tonight) I’m thinking of getting rear control arms and pulling the rear end and throwing in 3.73 I got off marketplace I currently have 4.10 and it sucks on the highway but they’re a no problem with them.



Transmission - I haven’t looked much into transmissions but I do know I want to get a TKO and it’s supporting mods like the bell housing and clutch and flywheel. I currently have a T5 I’m not sure if it’ll handle the power without the cam just with the HIC and LT headers



Bottom end - as of right now I’m thinking of keeping the bottom end stock I’ve never really though about what all has to be done with it. Will the bottom end be strong enough to handle what I have planned or what would need to be done to make it strong enough?



Is .530 lift to much and will I run into any piston to valve clearance?

Will the 4 lug be able to handle the power and would I have to do anything to the rear end?



I tried to make this as neat as possible, I’ll take any feedback wherever I can this is my first time building an engine or just a car in general besides throwing some long tubes on my 93 flareside. If you have any questions for me or anything please ask I’ll keep checking the forum daily. Thank you if you take the time out of your day to read and reply I appreciate it! I’ll add some pictures of my foxbody just in case you wanna see what I’m working with!