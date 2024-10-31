Fox Planning on building my foxbody and was wondering if I can get any tips or anything to watch out for!

A

Angelq1028

Member
Oct 30, 2024
18
3
13
DFW, Texas
#1
Hello I’m new to the forum and would like some advice! I plan on building my foxbody for LMR, I know it’s a pretty tight deadline but I felt like if I gave myself a date to finish by it’ll actually get done!

HIC - I plan on doing a gt40p top end swap, I have the heads getting rebuilt with a valve job, and the upgraded springs the P’s need as well as the lower intake getting drilled and tapped, I plan on getting a E cam with new lifters and 1.7 rockers but I most likely am going to hold off on this till after LMR.

Ignition - I currently have a MSD 6AL2 with a msd ignition coil I have a 2 step button set to about 3000 rpm currently and I set the rev limiter to about 5800 I will adjust them to the e303 once I install it. I also have a Bama 4 bank eliminator chip which has 3 tubes already on it but I plan on getting a wideband sensor to see how my cars AFR is with each separate tune!

Exhaust - I have some Mac long tube headers I was able to get on market place as well as a X pipe and 2 knock off super 10’s, thats all I have for

Suspension and rear end - I currently put new bushings in the control arms (I do not recommend this it took me about 7 hours and a lot of cursing) and upgraded to KYB struts and shocks, with BMR lowering springs (fighting the springs currently hopefully I can finish everything up tonight) I’m thinking of getting rear control arms and pulling the rear end and throwing in 3.73 I got off marketplace I currently have 4.10 and it sucks on the highway but they’re a no problem with them.

Transmission - I haven’t looked much into transmissions but I do know I want to get a TKO and it’s supporting mods like the bell housing and clutch and flywheel. I currently have a T5 I’m not sure if it’ll handle the power without the cam just with the HIC and LT headers

Bottom end - as of right now I’m thinking of keeping the bottom end stock I’ve never really though about what all has to be done with it. Will the bottom end be strong enough to handle what I have planned or what would need to be done to make it strong enough?

Is .530 lift to much and will I run into any piston to valve clearance?
Will the 4 lug be able to handle the power and would I have to do anything to the rear end?

I tried to make this as neat as possible, I’ll take any feedback wherever I can this is my first time building an engine or just a car in general besides throwing some long tubes on my 93 flareside. If you have any questions for me or anything please ask I’ll keep checking the forum daily. Thank you if you take the time out of your day to read and reply I appreciate it! I’ll add some pictures of my foxbody just in case you wanna see what I’m working with!
 

Attachments

  • IMG_4823.webp
    IMG_4823.webp
    475.5 KB · Views: 28
  • IMG_4819.webp
    IMG_4819.webp
    314.5 KB · Views: 27

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
Welcome to Stangnet! :banana:

I'll give my 2 cents (if it's worth that....) - I'm sure the engine's bottom end will handle the mods you have planned, and I'm pretty sure the T5 will handle them for a while too. The 4 lugs will handle everything as well, unless you want to upgrade brakes or swap wheels for something different I don't think there would be a reason to do a 5 lug conversion. As for running higher lift, especially in the .530 range, I'd definitely recommend checking piston to valve clearance. You might be ok, might not. I run a set of Trick Flows with 2.02 valves in my Cobra II and am just under their max lift rating at .534 with no problems. Unlike the Trick Flow Twisted Wedge heads, GT40P heads have inline valves which would decrease that clearance with the same sized valves. Be sure to check just for your own peace of mind if nothing else - you definitely don't want to have any interference there!

I'm sure others will be around soon to give their ideas! Good luck on getting everything done in the timeframe you're working toward! Oh, and nice looking project!! :cheers:
 
  • Like
Reactions: Angelq1028, 91AOD5.0LX and General karthief
#3
Dump the letter cam and at a minimum call Comp Cams and have them recommend one. Best would be to get a custom cam that will maximize those heads as the motor will benefit from it with the P heads.

T5 will be fine as long as you do not dead hook with slicks or some super sticky drag radials.

Four lug brakes will work but at a minimum get some better pads so it will stop with the additional hp. The stock Fox brakes are about good enough to stop a skate board compared to the SN95 five lug swap but its not cheap either.

Ignition sounds solid but your rev limit will be determined mostly by the cam as a good cam guru will know when your combo is going to nose over and recommend / build a cam to make that area under the curve really big i.e. torque and hp.

Rear end gears are a personal taste kinda thing and will also influence the cam design. I have 3.73's and will eventually move to 3.45's or the like as I just don't care for shifting so much and often with the motor that I have.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Angelq1028
#4
^^Yeah, I agree with all these above^^

The Anderson B21 cam would probably work well with your combo and is better mannered than the letter cams for street driving. Welcome to the forum.
 
#5
LILCBRA said:
Welcome to Stangnet! :banana:

I'll give my 2 cents (if it's worth that....) - I'm sure the engine's bottom end will handle the mods you have planned, and I'm pretty sure the T5 will handle them for a while too. The 4 lugs will handle everything as well, unless you want to upgrade brakes or swap wheels for something different I don't think there would be a reason to do a 5 lug conversion. As for running higher lift, especially in the .530 range, I'd definitely recommend checking piston to valve clearance. You might be ok, might not. I run a set of Trick Flows with 2.02 valves in my Cobra II and am just under their max lift rating at .534 with no problems. Unlike the Trick Flow Twisted Wedge heads, GT40P heads have inline valves which would decrease that clearance with the same sized valves. Be sure to check just for your own peace of mind if nothing else - you definitely don't want to have any interference there!

I'm sure others will be around soon to give their ideas! Good luck on getting everything done in the timeframe you're working toward! Oh, and nice looking project!! :cheers:
Click to expand...
Thank you very much! It’s good to hear that the bottom end , transmission and 4 lugs should be good as they are! Definitely going to check the piston to valve clearance worst case I just stick with the 1.6 rr. I hope I can get it done in time it’s definitely gonna be a lot of progress on the car no matter what I plan on pulling the motor sometime this weekend or next week!
 
#6
AeroCoupe said:
Dump the letter cam and at a minimum call Comp Cams and have them recommend one. Best would be to get a custom cam that will maximize those heads as the motor will benefit from it with the P heads.

T5 will be fine as long as you do not dead hook with slicks or some super sticky drag radials.

Four lug brakes will work but at a minimum get some better pads so it will stop with the additional hp. The stock Fox brakes are about good enough to stop a skate board compared to the SN95 five lug swap but its not cheap either.

Ignition sounds solid but your rev limit will be determined mostly by the cam as a good cam guru will know when your combo is going to nose over and recommend / build a cam to make that area under the curve really big i.e. torque and hp.

Rear end gears are a personal taste kinda thing and will also influence the cam design. I have 3.73's and will eventually move to 3.45's or the like as I just don't care for shifting so much and often with the motor that I have.
Click to expand...
Gonna have to give them a call tomorrow and see what they could have done for my build! How much do those custom cams usually run?

Good to hear the T5 should handle well and I don’t plan on putting it on any I’m gonna keep it as a street car plus when I got the car it had a full set of brand new tires, 9/32nd all around!

Completely forgot about brakes, the pads and rotor are slightly warped so I’m definitely going to have to upgrade.

Thank you for your feedback! I’m definitely gonna give comp cams a call tomorrow and see what they can do for me!
 
#9
AeroCoupe said:
For a custom cam I would go with FlowTech Induction - Ed Curtis and they are about $500 plus tax and shipping.

Custom Camshafts - Ford - Small Block Windsor - FlowTech Induction Systems

flowtechinduction.com flowtechinduction.com
Click to expand...
Be ready to provide extensive details.
I tried to get him to do a custom cam for my race car.
I told him it had new AFR 220 Renegade cylinder heads.
He wanted flow numbers from the cylinder head.
I told him what AFR listed on their web site.
Not good enough. He wanted me to flow the heads.
He wanted me to flow the intake manifold. ect ect.
I said F' it and just left the existing camshaft in the motor.
That was back in 2017 or so,
Maybe he changed his policy, IDK.
 
#10
AeroCoupe said:
For a custom cam I would go with FlowTech Induction - Ed Curtis and they are about $500 plus tax and shipping.

Custom Camshafts - Ford - Small Block Windsor - FlowTech Induction Systems

flowtechinduction.com flowtechinduction.com
Click to expand...
Doesn’t sound to bad! I may get a e303 for now and just upgrade to a custom cam later on I may not even do a e cam right now depending on the price I may just relocate those funds to the weather strips and some paint to spray it down and get a new clean look on it the one it has now is a 20 footer at best
 
#11
Bullitt347 said:
Rule of thumb for a build:
Take how much you think it will cost, double that and then add 40%.

It never goes how you think/plan for it to go.
Click to expand...
I’ve heard of this countless of times but honestly I’ve been getting pretty lucky I think in total I’m at about 2700 including the car with everything I have now but the intakes and heads were originally for my truck. From my knowledge I think I’m sitting at about maybe less then 1000 left and I should have this thing ripping around besides the transmission but I’m gonna let the T5 have some fun. I’m missing cam and valve train I have the springs already installed on the heads which I just picked up! So cam, lifters, and pushrods and that may be all I need.

How do you feel about me reusing the head bolts I had a master mechanic where I used to work that said they should be fine to reuse since they’re not torque to yield bolts or should I invest in some arp bolts?
 
#12
They look so good cleaned up!
I’m thinking of painting them red to signify the heart of the car! I do plan on painting the engine bay black and I also wrapped the long tubes with black heat wrap
 

Attachments

  • IMG_6508.webp
    IMG_6508.webp
    139.4 KB · Views: 17
  • Like
Reactions: Mac131
#16
Welcome to Stangnet, nice car! What part of DFW are you in? I'm in Little Elm.

As for the mods, do not use any of the letter cams, not worth the hassle. Either get a custom cam the first time, a decent off the shelf cam, or don't swap it at all. It would be easiest to do it with the head swap for sure (as you'll want to measure PTV clearance) and you'd already be close anyway... if you wait and do it later you'll waste the gaskets and head bolts and have to spend more than you should. You mentioned you're getting upgraded springs for the valve train but if you haven't picked a cam (again, do not use a letter cam) are you certain the springs are correct for it?

As for your question about the bolts, if you have ARP head bolts already then yes you can reuse them... if factory, NO, they are TTY bolts.
 
  • Like
Reactions: General karthief
#17
Give Comp Cams a call. They can spec a better off the shelf cam than a letter cam.

My experience with Ed was if you want a custom cam then provide the data. You are not going to get better results than an off the shelf cam if you do not provide the data.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Angelq1028
#18
bird_dog0347 said:
Welcome to Stangnet, nice car! What part of DFW are you in? I'm in Little Elm.

As for the mods, do not use any of the letter cams, not worth the hassle. Either get a custom cam the first time, a decent off the shelf cam, or don't swap it at all. It would be easiest to do it with the head swap for sure (as you'll want to measure PTV clearance) and you'd already be close anyway... if you wait and do it later you'll waste the gaskets and head bolts and have to spend more than you should. You mentioned you're getting upgraded springs for the valve train but if you haven't picked a cam (again, do not use a letter cam) are you certain the springs are correct for it?

As for your question about the bolts, if you have ARP head bolts already then yes you can reuse them... if factory, NO, they are TTY bolts.
Click to expand...
Thank you! I’m in East Dallas! The ecam was in mind when I first thought about building it but I just need to find some flow measurements for the gt40p’s and the gt40 intake since they’ll most likely want that information. I believe the valves springs are rated for .544 lift or somewhere around there
 
#20
Based on your combination of the GT40P heads, GT40/Explorer intake, and full length headers, I would suggest you go with the AFM N41 (for 1.6 rockers) or their N21 (for 1.7 rockers). These cams are designed to work specifically well with your h&i combo (in naturally aspirated form). You can speak with Donnie B at Anderson Ford Motorsports for more details (217-935-2076). Oh… and both these cams will work using stock pistons and also sound sweet with a nice little chop at idle. Below is a link to the N41 cam. Best of luck!
www.andersonfordmotorsport.com

N-41 Camshaft 2600-6200 Range

Anderson Ford Motorsport is the ultimate source of high-quality Ford Mustang performance and racing parts. We provide parts for classic and modern engines.
www.andersonfordmotorsport.com www.andersonfordmotorsport.com
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: Angelq1028
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Suspension help!
Replies
0
Views
320
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
kevinatd18
K
I
Engine What Camshaft?
Replies
9
Views
172
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
FastDriver
  • Poll Poll
Fox Foxtoberfest 2025
Replies
10
Views
282
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
FastDriver
FastDriver
BigSlappy
1986 Mustang GT car cannot idle and runs at 200rpm for a couple seconds.
Replies
11
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
MadSquirrelTech
Progress Thread Evolution of the 'Hudson Heap' plans (87 GT)
Replies
29
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu