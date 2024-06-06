Fox Project Zombie. Re-animating a corpse

Not like this it won't. Cylinders had a bit of surface rust but wd 40 and steel wool took care of that and she rotates smoothly.
Didn't get a chance to clean the cylinders and piston tops but will be getting that done tonight.
 

I gotten worse engines back to running condition. And 302's are resilient motors.
There's still some stains in the cylinders but there cleaning up. There's still some cross hatch visible.
Anyway I never got a full story on this car but with the bbk headers and the under drive pulley on the crank, i suspect it had another intake on it and that was taken off and that sn95 intake was in the car. I filled the #5 cylinder up with marvel before i thought to take a before pic.
I'll see how it turns out but really if i don't feel confident in the motor I've got a running one i can put in it.
 
Everyone has their own way of dealing with something like this. What I'd do would be tear it down, clean it up, dingle ball or spring hone the cylinders for a decent cross hatch, replace what NEEDED replacing, then throw it back together and see what it does. Since others have mentioned the oil pump - I'd pull it apart too, but I'll bet it's fine. Oil pumps are so simple I couldn't see how it'd get screwed up even if it did suck up some water or something. If rust in the pick up tube is a concern, I'd get myself a bore brush and run that through to the screen while submerged in a tub of solvent, then use compressed air to blow back through it to dry it and get rid of any residual debris before reassembling it all. From what I see in those pics, I don't think you'll have too much trouble making it a decent running engine again after adding some elbow grease.
 
I've done more blown head gasket jobs in twenty years than i care to remember. A lot of them sat for weeks or months before the came into the shop. They always have rust in the cylinders that had water sitting in them.
Al ittle marvel and a detail brush and put it back together and as good as new. I've pulled engines from the pnp and installed in cars only replacing the thermostat and changed the oil twice in after a few warm up cycles.
Iron engines will clean themselves.
Do i expect to get a hundred thousand miles out of it? Of course not. I just want to get to car driving in the shortest amount of time.
I'm not able to pull the motor where it's at.
 
