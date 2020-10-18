Rattling throwout bearing noise from brand new mcleid street pro clutch

Hi everyone,I have a very aggravating issue that I can't solve.My mechanic installed new mcleod street pro clutch and new mcleod flywheel.Anyway after install I am hearing some noises that shouldn't be there! Some of the McLeod clutches make a little noise but according to mcleod this particular one should not.It is rattling pretty good and sometimes is quite loud! It sounds like a diesel engine when you push the gas down with clutch out.The rattling is coming from the clutch for sure.Yoh push clutch in and give it gas the sound goes away.This is while parked.mcleod said there isn't enough clearance between the fingers and the bearing and to have my mechanic back off bearing from fingers provide enough clearance.Well we popped the hood and made an adjustment now my clutch cable is floppy as hell and rattling up through the dash! The cable is loose now from backing things off some and my pedal seems less stiff and more floppy to.I still have the stupid throwout bearing on on fingers sound eventhough an adjustment was made.If I back the bearing off clutch pedal and cable are floppy.The throwout bearing sound is a little quieter with adjustment but hasn't gone away completely and cable and pedal are floppy ,I can't win it seems.Hopefully someone can help me with this.My mechanic is good but obviously shouldn't be doing clutches,unless he knows what he screwed up and just doesn't want to say.
 

Potomus Pete said:
My McLeod Street Level made all kinds of tinkling noises for two days then it went away. Very strange at the time
Click to expand...
I don't know if you know what I exactly mean? I mean this car at idle with me standing out side of it looking at it will be pretty quiet then start to knock and rattle loud then go away and come back on and off. It's bizarre! Didn't do this before clutch and flywheel install. It's definitely throwout bearing related for sure.like I said McLeod said that there isn't enough clearance between bearing and the fingers,but this sound is excessive. I am wondering if I have a bad throwout bearing from mcleod? It has done this from the get go.Unless my mechanic didn't install it right and now the throwout bearing is messed up.
 
