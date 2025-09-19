Rcapri - bought new by inlaws

My wife's dad bought it new, 1980 Capri RS with 2.3, right before she was born. I was the care she came home from the hospital as a newborn in! However after many years NH winter weather got the best of it. It got hit 20 years ago, so he started a restoration, paint came out nice and he had plans for a V8 swap, but lost interest .. However he never fully sealed the hatch wing, it got water in it and in the mean time some furry friends found their way in ... built a nest and full rot of the hatch .... Last fall he offed to sell it to me for a project car with my kids... he just wanted spending money so I gave him a grandthe good:the bad:he also had one 1/2 gallon of paint left in the original can Wish me luckIt had a 85 hatch on it that I modified to fit the 80 latch when we we dating back in 2002 when he first started the restorationSo today I brought her home a present a 87 hatch with no rustwish me luck plan is to build the Capri I would have had in in High school (plus maybe some creature AC and EFI)