Remote Tuning or help tuning

Turbosixx

New Member
Feb 15, 2023
I’m having issues tuning my 331 using PiMPxs. I’m very familiar with Tunerstudio and use it on my turbobuick.
What I need help with is getting this N/A 331 to run right. It has a 242/248 .576/.600 on a 110° LSA. Certainly I would expect it to have great drivability but tuning this is way out of my league. Can any help me out?
 

