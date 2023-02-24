Remote Tuning or help tuning

I’m having issues tuning my 331 using PiMPxs. I’m very familiar with Tunerstudio and use it on my turbobuick.

What I need help with is getting this N/A 331 to run right. It has a 242/248 .576/.600 on a 110° LSA. Certainly I would expect it to have great drivability but tuning this is way out of my league. Can any help me out?