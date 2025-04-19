Retired Texas police OG -old guy-S197 Muh 'Stanger, lifelong N2O nerd

Greetings, all. Survived brain cancer, retired after 35 years of a very public and colorful career in central Texas law enforcement.



My 2005 GT, 'Bluebonnet', I ordered in November 2004 and took delivery in February '05.

She is literally a first-run S197, having turned 20 years old this year. Suffice it, she is the third consecutive GT I have owned, all bought new, all beloved, but Blue is special. I have lurked in, occasionally participated in, but always benefited from Mustang forums for those 20 years in which there were interweb 'Stanger engagements. E.g., BamaTune, in 2006, were THE shizzit. HA.



TLDR, recent hours spent skimming 2025-era forums highlighted some things, Number One being unanswered scenario questions. If I had been engaged last year, I could have helped two kids at least. Guilty myself, a void of Gen Z institutional experience,

pre-interweb herspers tech, -upgrading my analog nitrous to logic controller- forty years later N20 is STILL a mystery niche,

but I am impressed by some seriously creative folks here who tune and DIY as an only-choice, so,



pics worth a few thousand words to indicate my background. From there, for anybody interested, Bluebonnet's current madness-inspired, mostly DIY tech mods to her nitrous and datalogging interface/s, finally Wideband Lambda.!!..so, remember from whence you came. Godspeed, ya'll. Back later.