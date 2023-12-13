Rust on valve

Creomod
Sep 14, 2018
Ok I had a issue driveshaft broke hiway messed up trans so removed engine trans together (long tube headers). I had a exhaust leak at header so I removed header to replace gasket looked in exhaust ports at valves some look white but one had rust. Seems like coolant funny thing is I haven’t noticed it anywhere oil or smoke? What should I do engine only 3 years old or so. Now can this could’ve been caused from running lean? I couldn’t get afr correct and assumed it was cuz header exhaust leak but I think it might be cuz I was running valve covers for carburetor not efi. I thought it looked cool with 2 breathers but I think it sees it as vacuum I also found gas in between upper and lower intake. Any thoughts? Should I remove head ? I can’t do a compression test like I said I pulled engine to remove transmission. Craked intake?Blown head gasket? I don’t recall my engine overheating at all