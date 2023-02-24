General SALE-Mustang Convertible Rear Support Braces for 2005-09 & 2010-14 --- American made

Happy 2023!! As you get out your convertible for the spring, be sure to look under your trunk at your rear support bars. They run under your car in a 'V' to assist with suspension. If they're rusted out, reach out to us. OEM parts are made from hollow tubing and rust from the inside out with a cost of $1500 and up per side. We offer our parts, made of channel steel and powder-coated or galvanized at half the price for a complete pair, including bolts and shipping. Here is a before and after picture. Please contact us at [email protected] or 636-697-5903.
Our support bars are made 100% in Missouri, USA. And we ship all over world.
 

