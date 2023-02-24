bud636
Happy 2023!! As you get out your convertible for the spring, be sure to look under your trunk at your rear support bars. They run under your car in a 'V' to assist with suspension. If they're rusted out, reach out to us. OEM parts are made from hollow tubing and rust from the inside out with a cost of $1500 and up per side. We offer our parts, made of channel steel and powder-coated or galvanized at half the price for a complete pair, including bolts and shipping. Here is a before and after picture. Please contact us at [email protected] or 636-697-5903.
Our support bars are made 100% in Missouri, USA. And we ship all over world.
