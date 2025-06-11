Second hand rims

I picked up some second hand rims at a crazy low price. Polished and sanded them for a few hours, got them shined up and swapped onto my good tires (you know, the no burnout ones) and mounted today. Not bad for $75 bucks.

Yeah I know my paint and panel gaps suck....I started on the motor and interior first, so just getting going on exterior.
 

  20250611_003754.webp
    20250611_003754.webp
    199.5 KB · Views: 33
  20250611_003821.webp
    20250611_003821.webp
    272.6 KB · Views: 34
  20250611_003759.webp
    20250611_003759.webp
    332.1 KB · Views: 34
#4
Thanks guys, the chrome is peeling inside the lug holes and on the inner rim some bubbling but for this car, they are just fine.

Landed another score on some seats without metal poking me in the butt! These were $150+gas to drive 2.5 hours and the $25 for the carpet shampooer rental to clean them, so $200 all in and now I have multi position power adjustable driver! I love the pony emblem! I have a mix and match black and grey interior intentionally so these fit on perfect.

I love a good deal!
 

  f8fd3626-97ab-4c63-8b0e-cdc81f063466.webp
    f8fd3626-97ab-4c63-8b0e-cdc81f063466.webp
    359.9 KB · Views: 9
  6397523c-ebd0-4c76-9464-d5c18ff58518.webp
    6397523c-ebd0-4c76-9464-d5c18ff58518.webp
    457.6 KB · Views: 9
