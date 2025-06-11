Dontknowchit
I picked up some second hand rims at a crazy low price. Polished and sanded them for a few hours, got them shined up and swapped onto my good tires (you know, the no burnout ones) and mounted today. Not bad for $75 bucks.
Yeah I know my paint and panel gaps suck....I started on the motor and interior first, so just getting going on exterior.
