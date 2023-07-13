Seeking guidance from those in the know - Setting up SUE, ASE and WUE, with a decent warm idle?

NotchbackMustang
Evening for some, Morning for others
If I could bend your ears for just a few minutes with a tale of a man who thought he was close... and then realized, almost don't count! I felt good about my VE table, AFRs looked decent but rich\going the right direction and my warm idle was a thing dreams are made of; until I started it up again today. SBF 306, nothing fancy, no power adder, etc - 24lbs injectors, 70mm TB, AFR heads, B303 cam, long tube headers, h-pipe w\high flow cats and Flowmaster 2.5" exhaust with a single wide band in driver side pipe.
I have a decent cold start - missed getting that log, shame on me... and for the longest time, it warmed up WAY rich, sometimes took a tiny bit of pedal to keep alive but once warm, settled in at about 13.25\13.85 AFR and could actually be driven. Fast forward a week and I could barely keep it running today, loped like a top fuel dragster and did finally warm up - but idled no where near as good as it did just 3 days ago, it did sit for 3 days between session??
Posted my tune and a log for giggle - any advice is appreciated.
New to the forum, read it for many months as a non-member then when the megasquirt arrived and I was able to get it into the 93... I foudn PNP to be... HA no Driving a black with shadow black strips and grey interior 1993 Notchback with a mild 306, 17x10.5 out back and 17x9 up front with Eibach springs, antisway bars, etc, etc. Been a mustang lover since my first 1968 and happy to be part of the forums!!
Thanks!!
