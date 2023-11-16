smoking negative battery cable!!

Hello all.



Just finished a motor swap a few weeks ago and was having idle issues when warm. I ended up replacing the IAC, TPS, MAP sensor, and ICM today.



Took the car to the parts store to have a check engine light looked at, ran real nice on the way there. The light was for the maf sensor, my cousin plugged it in to the wrong connector (one of the air pump connectors) Car wouldnt fire after we left the store. The negative ground to the fender is smoking as we crank and has burned through the insulation a little.



Any ideas? The following is new: Opti, wires, plugs, coil, battery, alternator, and starter. All grounds seem nice and tight.



I have Garys cables which I have yet to install, but I have to get the car home first.