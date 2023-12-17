For Sale SN95 (1994-1995 Mustang 5.0) Kenne Bell

Available for sale SN95 (1994-1995 Mustang 5.0) Kenne Bell 1.5 liter supercharger with polished standard inlet & outlet for use with a GT40/Explorer lower intake.
Rotors in good shape and blower spins freely. Currently on a project no longer in need of this.

$1300 fixed price
Phoenix, Arizona

Additional details if required:
[email protected]
 

