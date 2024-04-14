scottbrandon
Hello everyone.
I drive a 02’ Z06 and could use some insight on an open-face helmet to use in SCCA autocross. The rules call out snell approved helmets required, yet at 6’ there is little headroom for a larger helmet. I also use the car as a daily driver and would like to keep a stock seat. Any comments are appreciated.
