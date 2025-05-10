Suspension Steering pulls left bad after and accident , screeching while driving help please

D

dustbustet707

New Member
Sep 27, 2023
4
0
1
Eureka ca
#1
I had an accident . A bird flew into my windshield scared the :poo: out of me and I hit a center divider(basically a sidewalk in the middle of the road) and popped tire cracked the rim . I swapped out the rim and tire and those are for sure good but now the steering wheel is off and the driver's side wheel points more left than the other and it seems like it's sitting farther back towards the body also . When I drive it's not bumpy or rough but the wheel pulls left,HARD and the tire make a screeching noise especially at high speeds and when I hit a bump in the road. Chewing up the tire .help
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
For Sale FOR SALE ENTIRE CAR
Replies
2
Views
2K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
cptcrunch93
C
starstruck106
Car overheated and now it won't turn over - help PLEASE
Replies
51
Views
10K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
General karthief
General karthief
J
Wheel/tire Shakes Bad When Turning Left At Hwy Speed Please Help!
Replies
5
Views
7K
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
don ruggles
don ruggles
A
Help With Noise While Turning
Replies
1
Views
716
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
trinity_gt
trinity_gt
S
Steering Gremlins After Replacing Entire Front End-?????
Replies
6
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
mransr
mransr
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu