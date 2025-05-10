dustbustet707
Sep 27, 2023
- 4
- 0
- 1
I had an accident . A bird flew into my windshield scared the out of me and I hit a center divider(basically a sidewalk in the middle of the road) and popped tire cracked the rim . I swapped out the rim and tire and those are for sure good but now the steering wheel is off and the driver's side wheel points more left than the other and it seems like it's sitting farther back towards the body also . When I drive it's not bumpy or rough but the wheel pulls left,HARD and the tire make a screeching noise especially at high speeds and when I hit a bump in the road. Chewing up the tire .help