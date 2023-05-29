Strange creaking sound

Ok my car seems solid suspension wise, everything feels tight, new brakes on front and back - there is a creaking sound like "a door that needs white lithium grease" when turning three quarters to full left side front driver side. It does not do it when turned to the right, and heres the thing - there is not a sound when both front tires are lifted off the ground left OR right. It's only when weight is compressed on the tires and they are on the ground or someone is in the car that it does the noise on the left front side.



Is this a bushing or something more serious? I also noticed a bit of a choppy feeling in the brake when braking at the same time. The ball joints and end links were done new around 3 years ago.



98 GT.