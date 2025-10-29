Strange issue with timing

95 mustang gt 302
- Sep 11, 2023
- 95
- 11
- 18
Hi, I have 2003 gt, just replaced O2 sensors with motorcraft ones and replaced ignition coils.
While checking engine parameters I noticed timing is eradic, and keeps jumping to 31 deg. And down to 14 deg every couple of seconds at idle. It runs descent at Wot.
I was thinking it might be cam sensor since it was dirty and was little oily. Or icv as mentioned by cars original owner.
Any suggestions will help. Thanks.
