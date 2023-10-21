Turns over no start

Ok so I'm not a idiot when it comes to cars. But this one has me stumped. Been driving around fine until one day cylinder 4 had a misfire. Replaced spark plugs. Didn't fix it. It sat a few days, replaced coil pack. And here is the main problem. I turn the key ( ding ding ding) I don't hear the fuel pump kick on. No gauges no lights. Radio and done light work. The only gauge light that works is the brake light on the dash, and theft. With the switch on for a few minutes the check engine light comes on with the theft light flashing. And dots where the milage is displayed. My fuel gauge, Temp and voltage gauge work at this point. Still won't start. When I say start I mean crank up like vroom vroom. It turns over but the fuel pump still doesn't kick on and it won't start. Hook a scan tool to it and it can't communicate with ECU. Don't say check your battery. Bc it's friggin new and yes the terminal is clean. Fuses don't appear to be blown. Most fuses burn a little when they pop but yes I know some don't. What else could cause this but a random ECU going bad for no reason?