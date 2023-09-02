Update on catastrophe

Well I took the valve cover off, initially the oil looked fine clear and normal. But starting the car, it sprayed chocolate milk looking oil out the left side valve cover. There is a knocking either from rear farthest cylinder or under oil pan, can't tell which yet. And the rear farthest cylinder spark plug end was crushed in or melted on the end electrode (just this plug, rest are fine. NGK Spark plugs. What would cause this? Car has been meticulously maintained and never raced at the track, I've had it 10+ years. Constant oil changes, Fuel Filter Changes, no overheating, always 91-93 octane fuel. I never tuned the car, so unless someone else did, shouldn't be anything there. The chocolate milk oil screams head gasket and or block but why the knocking sound? Is this engine done or can it be fixed $1000 or under? There is also a heavy exhaust plume that comes out which looks bluish grey. This happened the other day on a hot 85f day which a few hard pulls but nothing redlining, and after filling in some 93 octane gas. he car has basically been driven little the past two years but only for a few mile trips here and there. New clutch, flywheel, bearings were put in just a few months ago, as well as new motor mounts, and all sorts of maintenance. I'm not sure if previous owner did anything - I suspect, as it doesn't feel stock, but cant verify. There was also straight coolant coming out the exhaust.

98 GT 172k miles (mileage may be a bit lower due to gears).
 

