Engine Valve and or rocker noise .....new to this but dont mind getting my hands dirty.

Jun 28, 2024
OK so something in the top end sounds like marbles rolling around here is where I'm at.

B303 cam new
Scorpion 1.7.2 rockers new
Pushrods 6.250 comp cams hardened new
Heads aluminum new
Upgrade springs 5.50 lift is what they are rated for
Lifters ford racing new

OK so I soaked the lifters in oil for about 3 days before install because I was waiting on pushrods ro come in

On the 1st install and try I spun the push rod til I just started to feel it drag and went a half turn after that locked them down I went in firing order spinning the engine over as I went still made lots of noise

2nd try I spun the pushrod til it just started to drag but could still spin went 3/4 turn after that locked it down started it up and ......still lots of noise

3rd try I did the spin the engine over til exhaust valve just starts to open and do the intake rocker same spun pushrod til drag I did a half turn on nut and lucked it down then spin the engine til intake valve opens and goes almost closed and did exhaust rocker still makes lots of noise

Does anyone have any suggestions
Also here is a Pic of when I measured for pushrods the roller landed perfectly in the middle of the valve tip so I'm pretty sure I have correct length push rods..
 

I have never had good luck with the " spin" method... I prefer moving the pushrod up and down until there is no movement or noise.... Alot of difference in the two methods of where I found the spot to start the adjustment.....
Take your time, sometimes you have to back it off a couple of turns and start over again... Use a 1/4" drive ratchet with small movements as you can easily compress the hydraulic lifter piston ... A small amount of movement makes a big difference....
I used the above system.... It takes a bit more time than others but it works the best... I do one cylinder at a time... I find if you " hop around" to different cylinders you can lose track of or make mistakes....
You can take out your spark plugs, and use a Large ratchet on the front pulley to rotate the cam to where you need it...
 
OK I will let y'all know how it goes I just literally tried it again but I didn't see these responses and I did the spin method again but I did however do the base lobe technique spin engine til exhaust just starts to open then spin engine til intake just starts to close but it's still making the noise ...........here I will post a video of the sound although I'm sure you guys know what I'm talking about
 
When you are spinning the push rod be sure that you have some moly grease (assembly lube) on either end of the push rod. For me its really quick when the push rod goes from free spinning to having some drag on it. Do not be afraid of 3/4 to 1 full turn after the drag starts.
 
