OK so something in the top end sounds like marbles rolling around here is where I'm at.



B303 cam new

Scorpion 1.7.2 rockers new

Pushrods 6.250 comp cams hardened new

Heads aluminum new

Upgrade springs 5.50 lift is what they are rated for

Lifters ford racing new



OK so I soaked the lifters in oil for about 3 days before install because I was waiting on pushrods ro come in



On the 1st install and try I spun the push rod til I just started to feel it drag and went a half turn after that locked them down I went in firing order spinning the engine over as I went still made lots of noise



2nd try I spun the pushrod til it just started to drag but could still spin went 3/4 turn after that locked it down started it up and ......still lots of noise



3rd try I did the spin the engine over til exhaust valve just starts to open and do the intake rocker same spun pushrod til drag I did a half turn on nut and lucked it down then spin the engine til intake valve opens and goes almost closed and did exhaust rocker still makes lots of noise



Does anyone have any suggestions

Also here is a Pic of when I measured for pushrods the roller landed perfectly in the middle of the valve tip so I'm pretty sure I have correct length push rods..