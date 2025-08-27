What direction would you take with this ’65 Mustang coupe shell?

trent.ostrander

New Member
Aug 27, 2025
Los Angeles, CA
Wanted to share something with the community and get your take.

There’s a 1965 Mustang coupe body shell up for auction that’s in primer, with some metal work already done and corrosion documented clearly. A collection of interior and exterior parts comes with it, including chrome, glass, and seats.

If you were starting from this point, would you keep it close to original, build a restomod, or go a different route altogether? It's always interesting to hear how others approach a blank canvas like this.

PXL_20250606_013543974.webp
 

