What direction would you take with this ’65 Mustang coupe shell?

trent.ostrander
New Member
- Aug 27, 2025
- 1
- 0
- 1
Wanted to share something with the community and get your take.
There’s a 1965 Mustang coupe body shell up for auction that’s in primer, with some metal work already done and corrosion documented clearly. A collection of interior and exterior parts comes with it, including chrome, glass, and seats.
If you were starting from this point, would you keep it close to original, build a restomod, or go a different route altogether? It's always interesting to hear how others approach a blank canvas like this.
