What is this line called

98_Stanger
New Member
-
- Aug 10, 2025
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
This line runs from the driver side I guess header cover to my cold air intake. Can anyone help me figure out what line this is. Also, the AC doesn’t blow through the vents, but the blower works. The resistor works, and the line is rigged together to stay connected. Just wanted to know if anyone knew how to fix this issue because it’s really hot in Texas. I recently purchased a kind of beat up 98 Ford Mustang V6 and wanted to get it back to its former glory. Only bad thing is I don’t know much about cars and this is my first real project car so I’m replacing what I can so that the car will run smoothly as it should.