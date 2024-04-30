Engine Where are ALL the Ground wires to the battery and ecu. Where is the fuel pump relay located

Apr 27, 2024
Hello. New to the group. My 1993 Fox was in storage all winter ( 3-4 months). I periodically went and started it up on 45’ days and let it run for about 20 minutes. Now spring is here and when I went to start it, it cranked for a bit longer, started and then died. Started up a second time and then died right away. What could be the cause? Where is the fuel pump relay located at as well as the battery ground and engine ground? Please respond quickly with EITHER pictures or a Video if possible.
 
I deleted the email address, the responses you get will be here in this thread.
I would get a fuel pressure gauge and monitor fuel pressure before start up, when running and when it shuts down.
You may just need to change the fuel filter.
 
