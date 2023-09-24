I just finished my Cobra brake install & cruise control isn't working. I have checked a few electrical things, and they looked good. All fuses were good. What I'm thinking is that now that the brake pedal flicks the brake lights on a hair trigger... I literally cannot move the pedal in the slightest without the brake lamps coming on. So, I got to wonderin' whether it's possible that whatever triggers the brake pedal switch might be slightly separate from what triggers the lights. Is it possible that the brake pedal is preventing the cruise control from activating, and if so, would pulling the #1 fuse be a way to ensure that the pedal isn't deactivating the cruise? Problem is that according to this diagram "Speed Control" is also tied in. So, I'm worried that the #1 fuse would also kill cruise control. Does anyone know, and/or would anyone with working cruise mind checking what happens to your cruise control if you pull the #1 fuse?