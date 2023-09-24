Electrical Will #1 fuse kill cruise control

FastDriver

FastDriver

My dad had a bra
SN Certified Technician
Sep 5, 2001
5,060
1,686
224
Fort Knox, KY
#1
I just finished my Cobra brake install & cruise control isn't working. I have checked a few electrical things, and they looked good. All fuses were good. What I'm thinking is that now that the brake pedal flicks the brake lights on a hair trigger... I literally cannot move the pedal in the slightest without the brake lamps coming on. So, I got to wonderin' whether it's possible that whatever triggers the brake pedal switch might be slightly separate from what triggers the lights. Is it possible that the brake pedal is preventing the cruise control from activating, and if so, would pulling the #1 fuse be a way to ensure that the pedal isn't deactivating the cruise? Problem is that according to this diagram "Speed Control" is also tied in. So, I'm worried that the #1 fuse would also kill cruise control. Does anyone know, and/or would anyone with working cruise mind checking what happens to your cruise control if you pull the #1 fuse?


1695598891914.png
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Electrical Need help with cruise control and NSS.
Replies
11
Views
722
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
limp
limp
danford1
66 Mustang blows accessory fuse when ignition is turned on
Replies
8
Views
763
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
danford1
danford1
K
89 fox crank no start
Replies
8
Views
925
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Kleinjj27
K
P
Electrical Center Brake Light Not Working 2011
Replies
0
Views
284
2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
palehose
P
I
Drivetrain Cruise Control Doesn't Disengage With Brake
Replies
2
Views
502
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu