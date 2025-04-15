01 GT NO IDLE

Hi everyone, my 01 GT will not idle. Just changed the intake manifold, the Idle Air Control Valve, plugs, coils, fuel tank, fuel pump, fuel filter, Cold Air Intake (LMR Chrome), I do not see any bad hoses/lines. No engine light, no codes.



Anybody have an idea? Car had been sitting for several years up until about a month and a half ago. Before that, it ran with no problems...it just sat there for no particular reason. Are there any computer adjustments that can be made? Where can I check for vacuum leak?



I wonder if the new cold air intake and the new intake manifold has changed the computer settings from before the new parts and somehow it has to be set with the new parts? Does anybody have any thoughts on that? I really want to drive this thing again...well, my wife wants to drive this thing.



Once I get this idle thing taken care of, I will tackle my "knock with the clutch out" issue.



Thanx!!!



Scott