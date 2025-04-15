01 GT NO IDLE

S

Scwhitten

Member
Jan 11, 2025
21
4
13
Ocala, FL
#1
Hi everyone, my 01 GT will not idle. Just changed the intake manifold, the Idle Air Control Valve, plugs, coils, fuel tank, fuel pump, fuel filter, Cold Air Intake (LMR Chrome), I do not see any bad hoses/lines. No engine light, no codes.

Anybody have an idea? Car had been sitting for several years up until about a month and a half ago. Before that, it ran with no problems...it just sat there for no particular reason. Are there any computer adjustments that can be made? Where can I check for vacuum leak?

I wonder if the new cold air intake and the new intake manifold has changed the computer settings from before the new parts and somehow it has to be set with the new parts? Does anybody have any thoughts on that? I really want to drive this thing again...well, my wife wants to drive this thing.

Once I get this idle thing taken care of, I will tackle my "knock with the clutch out" issue.

Thanx!!!

Scott
 

Attachments

  • IMG_5530.webp
    IMG_5530.webp
    366 KB · Views: 1
Last edited:

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
01 GT KNOCK ONLY WITH CLUTCH OUT
Replies
0
Views
7
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Scwhitten
S
L
Drivetrain 2000 GT High Idle - Pulling Out Hair - Help
Replies
3
Views
124
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
S
KNOCK WITH CLUTCH OUT
Replies
0
Views
55
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Scwhitten
S
A
Resolved 03 GT Parasitic Draw Fuse 26 (PCM)
Replies
2
Views
105
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
89ripper
89ripper
F
Fuel Idle Chops With No Cam
Replies
2
Views
114
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu