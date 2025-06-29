Engine 01 gt

C

Carboni

New Member
Jun 28, 2025
2
0
1
Harrison AR
#1
Hey guys and gals I just got an 01 gt and new to mustangs ,
So I had the manual transmission rebuilt and installed bbk shorty headers and now it don't crank or start it just clicks but it ran before transmission was pulled and headers were put on I am stumped any help would be appreciated thank you in advance.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#4
I don't think it's a battery issue the battery has 12.25 volts and when cranked it only drops to 10 volts it ran when pulled out of shop and back in to replace a power steering line then nothing no codes everything else works but won't start
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
01 GT NO IDLE
Replies
1
Views
89
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
89ripper
89ripper
0
Engine Multiple o2 sensor codes, car runs terrible
Replies
5
Views
112
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
squeak93
squeak93
C
Please help 01 cobra swapped gt
Replies
17
Views
560
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Pontisteve
P
G
2001 Mustang GT noise after header and control arm (x2) install
Replies
3
Views
153
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
weendoggy
weendoggy
D
Foxbody Misfire 5.0 Swap
Replies
7
Views
220
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu