Carboni
New Member
-
Jun 28, 2025
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 1
Hey guys and gals I just got an 01 gt and new to mustangs ,
So I had the manual transmission rebuilt and installed bbk shorty headers and now it don't crank or start it just clicks but it ran before transmission was pulled and headers were put on I am stumped any help would be appreciated thank you in advance.
