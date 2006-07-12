03 Cobra bumper on 98 GT

four six
Member
-
- Jan 19, 2006
-
- 506
-
- 2
-
- 18
NPIGT said:Its a one of a kind, MM&FF made it for a project they were doing. They sold it on E-bay because the project came to an end. Looks awesome though!
Blinkstang said:In my opinion the Cobra bumper of your year is one of the hottest stock bumpers made, it would look MUCH better than this!
Blinkstang said:Actually ABC Exclusive sells the bumper for the older gen bodies, check this thread here for more info: http://forums.stangnet.com/showthread.php?t=635572
I dont think it matches the lines of the body at all, heres another pic of one:
In my opinion the Cobra bumper of your year is one of the hottest stock bumpers made, it would look MUCH better than this!
that pic is a chop, he still has the stock front bumperBlinkstang said:Actually ABC Exclusive sells the bumper for the older gen bodies, check this thread here for more info: http://forums.stangnet.com/showthread.php?t=635572
I dont think it matches the lines of the body at all, heres another pic of one:
In my opinion the Cobra bumper of your year is one of the hottest stock bumpers made, it would look MUCH better than this!
Ok I know someone has done this because heres a picture. Do you have to modify it?