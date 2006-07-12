03 Cobra bumper on 98 GT

Ok I know someone has done this because heres a picture. Do you have to modify it?

NPIGT said:
Its a one of a kind, MM&FF made it for a project they were doing. They sold it on E-bay because the project came to an end. Looks awesome though!
Actually ABC Exclusive sells the bumper for the older gen bodies, check this thread here for more info: http://forums.stangnet.com/showthread.php?t=635572


I dont think it matches the lines of the body at all, heres another pic of one:

03cobrabumper.webp


In my opinion the Cobra bumper of your year is one of the hottest stock bumpers made, it would look MUCH better than this!
 

Sweet, I had only heard about the one being made. I agree, it doesnt flow with the body though. Front awesome looking, everything else back looks gey with it on.
 

that pic is a chop, he still has the stock front bumper
 

Damn...that's a sweet car....:rlaugh:

oh snap..its' mine....

This bumper is a pain in the ass to fit. I got if from ABC. ABC's bumpers come with extra material that needs to be cut but I've had alot of warping issues and the corral area was just cut too short on the right side (drivers). Also, there is not enough room on the inner fender area to mount to the factory splash shield.

