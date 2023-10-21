Fox 17” Chrome Pony source

Oct 20, 2023
Panama City FL
Hi, new to this forum. Just got my 88 LX hatch from high school running again after 15 years of not running. I’m 42 now. Well the 16”x7”chrome pony’s and tires are in need of replacement. Going with chrome 17s and probably 8s wide all around so I can rotate. Question is has anyone heard of Top Flight Automotive and does anyone have these from either source? Only they and LMR sell these in 4 lug. Top Flight is cheaper by a couple hundred. The concern is the quality of chrome over time wrt bubbling/peeling. Thanks!
 

