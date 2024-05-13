1987 Ford Mustang 2.3L R12 to R134A conversion. Recommended way of draining old system and oil?

May 1, 2024
Iowa
Well this is it guys. besides some painting and windows, We're on the final mechanical stretch on this project: The A/C! For the r12 system, it states on the vehicle tag it takes 2Lbs 10ozs. I've got 8ozs of PAG 46, 7lbs of R134A just in case I find a bad seal with the UV Dye addictive, and the Conversion nipples. I've got access to a Manifold guage set, pump, and an empty r134a cylinder to capture the old R12. However, i have not been able to locate it yet. I've never done anything like this before. I've added to r134A systems that were low, thats about it. I have read that if you mix the mineral oil in r12 systems and PAG oil, it will create chlorine gas and eat away at the a/c lines.
 

