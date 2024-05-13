1987 Ford Mustang 2.3L R12 to R134A conversion. Recommended way of draining old system and oil?

OfflineHomestead
Member
-
- May 1, 2024
-
- 32
-
- 6
-
- 18
Well this is it guys. besides some painting and windows, We're on the final mechanical stretch on this project: The A/C! For the r12 system, it states on the vehicle tag it takes 2Lbs 10ozs. I've got 8ozs of PAG 46, 7lbs of R134A just in case I find a bad seal with the UV Dye addictive, and the Conversion nipples. I've got access to a Manifold guage set, pump, and an empty r134a cylinder to capture the old R12. However, i have not been able to locate it yet. I've never done anything like this before. I've added to r134A systems that were low, thats about it. I have read that if you mix the mineral oil in r12 systems and PAG oil, it will create chlorine gas and eat away at the a/c lines.