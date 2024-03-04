For Sale 1990’s Factory AM/FM stereo w/cassette/Dolby (has the Todd Lane Bluetooth modification)

C

Cobra Jet NJ

New Member
Apr 19, 2002
8
0
1
NJ
#1
Location: Delran, NJ
Fits: 1987-1993 Fox

I have a modified 1990’s style Ford factory AM/FM stereo w/ tape deck and Dolby that has the “Todd Lane” Bluetooth capability upgrade. This deck will probably work in other year 87-93 Mustangs (or same year Ford vehicles) that originally came with same factory stereo and/or stereo harness. Unit powers on, cassette works, tuning capabilities work.

I am restoring my Fox to 93 specs and this doesn’t fit into my restoration as being factory correct for 1993.

Asking $300.00 shipped to the US 48. Item will be insured with tracking info.
I accept PayPal.

I have a lot of references on Corral (been an active member there since site inception), SVTP, M6G, many other forums, and an eBay ID since 1998 with 100% feedback and over 1200+ positive ratings.

---
PLEASE VIEW ALL ATTACHED IMAGES which shows condition of unit.

Images show unit as removed as well as inteior of unit for proof that it has the Todd Lane BT upgrade. I do not know anything about the TL BT upgrade, but you can view this link which explains how it works:

IMG_4914.jpeg
IMG_4920.jpeg
IMG_4921.jpeg
 

Attachments

  • IMG_4912.jpeg
    IMG_4912.jpeg
    322.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_4915.jpeg
    IMG_4915.jpeg
    365.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_4916.jpeg
    IMG_4916.jpeg
    557.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_4917.jpeg
    IMG_4917.jpeg
    449.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_4918.jpeg
    IMG_4918.jpeg
    702.2 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_4919.jpeg
    IMG_4919.jpeg
    971.8 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu