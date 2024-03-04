Location: Delran, NJFits: 1987-1993 FoxI have a modified 1990’s style Ford factory AM/FM stereo w/ tape deck and Dolby that has the “Todd Lane” Bluetooth capability upgrade. This deck will probably work in other year 87-93 Mustangs (or same year Ford vehicles) that originally came with same factory stereo and/or stereo harness. Unit powers on, cassette works, tuning capabilities work.I am restoring my Fox to 93 specs and this doesn’t fit into my restoration as being factory correct for 1993.Asking $300.00 shipped to the US 48. Item will be insured with tracking info.I accept PayPal.I have a lot of references on Corral (been an active member there since site inception), SVTP, M6G, many other forums, and an eBay ID since 1998 with 100% feedback and over 1200+ positive ratings.---PLEASE VIEW ALL ATTACHED IMAGES which shows condition of unit.Images show unit as removed as well as inteior of unit for proof that it has the Todd Lane BT upgrade. I do not know anything about the TL BT upgrade, but you can view this link which explains how it works: