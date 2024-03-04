Cobra Jet NJ
New Member
-
Apr 19, 2002
-
- 8
-
- 0
-
- 1
Location: Delran, NJ
Fits: 1987-1993 Fox
I have a modified 1990’s style Ford factory AM/FM stereo w/ tape deck and Dolby that has the “Todd Lane” Bluetooth capability upgrade. This deck will probably work in other year 87-93 Mustangs (or same year Ford vehicles) that originally came with same factory stereo and/or stereo harness. Unit powers on, cassette works, tuning capabilities work.
I am restoring my Fox to 93 specs and this doesn’t fit into my restoration as being factory correct for 1993.
Asking $300.00 shipped to the US 48. Item will be insured with tracking info.
I accept PayPal.
I have a lot of references on Corral (been an active member there since site inception), SVTP, M6G, many other forums, and an eBay ID since 1998 with 100% feedback and over 1200+ positive ratings.
---
PLEASE VIEW ALL ATTACHED IMAGES which shows condition of unit.
Images show unit as removed as well as inteior of unit for proof that it has the Todd Lane BT upgrade. I do not know anything about the TL BT upgrade, but you can view this link which explains how it works:
