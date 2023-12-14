1992 Paint Discoloration Under Hood

Chrispy62
My 1992 5.0 LX is pristine with 62k miles, always garaged a true survivor 100% original Titanium Frost factory paint.
The only issue I have is discoloration under the hood on the radiator support and around both sides under the fender mounting bolts
I was told that this occurs over time due to a rust inhibitor that was sprayed at the factory.
Can anyone confirm this and possibly recommend something to clean it off without harming the paint?
Thanks!
Chris
