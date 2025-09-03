1997 Mustang GT Overheating Issue

Mustang1988!!
Hello, I have a nice, low mileage 1997 Mustang GT Convertible. I purchased it from the original owner. It continues to have an overheating issue. The following has been done: thermostat has been replaced, twice, the intake replacement has been done, water pump and radiator has been replaced as well but the car continues to overheat when driving it. It does not have water in the oil, it's not making any funny noises or smoking out of the tail pipes. I am concerned that possibly the original owner had a cracked intake and overheated the car causing possibly a warped or cracked cylinder head or block.??? How do I check for that. The car is immaculate otherwise and I just want to get the issue resolved. I appreciate any help or guidance.