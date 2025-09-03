1997 Mustang GT Overheating Issue

M

Mustang1988!!

New Member
Sep 3, 2025
1
0
1
Louisville, KY.
#1
Hello, I have a nice, low mileage 1997 Mustang GT Convertible. I purchased it from the original owner. It continues to have an overheating issue. The following has been done: thermostat has been replaced, twice, the intake replacement has been done, water pump and radiator has been replaced as well but the car continues to overheat when driving it. It does not have water in the oil, it's not making any funny noises or smoking out of the tail pipes. I am concerned that possibly the original owner had a cracked intake and overheated the car causing possibly a warped or cracked cylinder head or block.??? How do I check for that. The car is immaculate otherwise and I just want to get the issue resolved. I appreciate any help or guidance.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

O
2001 mustang gt overheating
Replies
1
Views
50
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
B
2001 SVT Cobra Overheating Issue
Replies
1
Views
81
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
F
Overheating after ECU flash
Replies
1
Views
40
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
W
2003 Mustang GT issues
Replies
4
Views
65
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
westberry23
W
B
High 2k idle(1988 Mustang GT 5.0 non maf)
Replies
5
Views
94
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
BurtHurts75
B
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu