2003 Mustang GT issues

Welcome toThe 4.6L has no lifters, so no worries there. But I have to ask what you mean by "running in a dream"? And you removed the exhaust forward of the cats - meaning you removed the headers/exhaust manifolds? I can only guess you were replacing the gaskets for a suspected exhaust leak? An exhaust leak that is upstream of the O2 sensors can cause a rich condition whichcause the engine to not run well. But I'd guess that there would be a code thrown for that particular issue. This is all a spitball guess from someone who's never really dealt with a 4.6.I'd suggest listing any mods your car has as well as anything that you can think of that you've done to the car for people to give you their best advice. Pics are always welcomed and can sometimes help if your pic shows anything relevant, so don't hesitate to share them! I'll step out of the way for now, best of luck and I hope you can get it figured out quickly!