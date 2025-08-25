2003 Mustang GT issues

westberry23
New Member
-
- Aug 24, 2025
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
All,
Hello my mustang has had a tick for awhile and we have been narrowing it down, next is the lifters/rockers I need to get on order. But the car just started acting weird but throwing no check engine lights.
Symptoms: Car would feel like it is "skipping" or "running in a dream". And eventually it started dying as the RPMs drop when i pull up to a stop. I removed the exhaust (Fwd of CATs), ran it and still had it die. I am unsure where to go next with no check engine light or obvious signs. Any help is appreciated. Thank you.
Hello my mustang has had a tick for awhile and we have been narrowing it down, next is the lifters/rockers I need to get on order. But the car just started acting weird but throwing no check engine lights.
Symptoms: Car would feel like it is "skipping" or "running in a dream". And eventually it started dying as the RPMs drop when i pull up to a stop. I removed the exhaust (Fwd of CATs), ran it and still had it die. I am unsure where to go next with no check engine light or obvious signs. Any help is appreciated. Thank you.