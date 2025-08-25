2003 Mustang GT issues

westberry23

Aug 24, 2025
Waco TX
All,

Hello my mustang has had a tick for awhile and we have been narrowing it down, next is the lifters/rockers I need to get on order. But the car just started acting weird but throwing no check engine lights.

Symptoms: Car would feel like it is "skipping" or "running in a dream". And eventually it started dying as the RPMs drop when i pull up to a stop. I removed the exhaust (Fwd of CATs), ran it and still had it die. I am unsure where to go next with no check engine light or obvious signs. Any help is appreciated. Thank you.
 

Welcome to :SN: !

The 4.6L has no lifters, so no worries there. But I have to ask what you mean by "running in a dream"? And you removed the exhaust forward of the cats - meaning you removed the headers/exhaust manifolds? I can only guess you were replacing the gaskets for a suspected exhaust leak? An exhaust leak that is upstream of the O2 sensors can cause a rich condition which might cause the engine to not run well. But I'd guess that there would be a code thrown for that particular issue. This is all a spitball guess from someone who's never really dealt with a 4.6.

I'd suggest listing any mods your car has as well as anything that you can think of that you've done to the car for people to give you their best advice. Pics are always welcomed and can sometimes help if your pic shows anything relevant, so don't hesitate to share them! I'll step out of the way for now, best of luck and I hope you can get it figured out quickly!
 
