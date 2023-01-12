2004 Mach 1 WOT fuel/spark issue?

Hello all,



I am in the process of recording datalogs for my tuner to get my Mach 1 dialed in. The base tune is dialed in according to my tuner, so he requested some 3rd gear 2,000 to 5,000 rpm pulls. On the first pull at WOT it felt like I hit the rev limiter at ~5,000 rpm. I am not sure if it is actually hitting some sort of limiter but it feels that way, if that makes sense. My tuner explained he obviously does not have the rev limiter set that low. He explained on the datalog that around ~4,800 to ~4,900 rpm he sees the fuel pressure spiking. At idle the fuel pressure is around 39~40 psi. He said everything else on the datalog looked good. I 100% trust my tuners word, as he tunes my friends cars and has tuned one of my other mustangs. He recommended I check the spark plug gap. I have basically brand new NGK TR55 plugs gapped to 0.052 inches. I rechecked the gap, same issue. It has a basically brand new Walbro TU229HP-2 fuel pump. This is supposedly 255lph. Could I be running out of fuel/have a bad pump? It is hard to start. It will never start the first try. It will only build up 5-10 PSI with one cycle to the run position, but I have been told this is common with fuel pump assemblies that come with the PPRV already removed. It seriously feels like I am hitting the rev limiter whether I am or not. It will not climb over 5,000 and has that thumping sound/feel of a rev limiter. I still need to physically verify the fuel pressure at WOT when the problem happens. What else should I look at here? Any help is appreciated.



24 pound ford injectors

Walbro TU229HP-2 fuel pump

Stock MAF