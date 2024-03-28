2005 Alternator issues

Lildav
Mar 28, 2024
I have a 2005 mustang and a few months back the battery was boiling, and the light bulbs would blow after an hour of use. Now the battery is fine but the radio keeps shutting itself off and then i lose all power to my gauges, speedometer, rpms, fuel. They will be off for about a minute, then turn back on for a minute. I tested the alternator and i was getting 14.5v but then it would randomly jump up to like 19.5v and thats when the radio would shut off. So is this a voltage regulator issue? If so is the regulator inside the alternator or can i just buy a new regulator and pop it on the outside?