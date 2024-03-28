2005 Alternator issues

L

Lildav

New Member
Mar 28, 2024
1
0
1
Markdale ON
#1
I have a 2005 mustang and a few months back the battery was boiling, and the light bulbs would blow after an hour of use. Now the battery is fine but the radio keeps shutting itself off and then i lose all power to my gauges, speedometer, rpms, fuel. They will be off for about a minute, then turn back on for a minute. I tested the alternator and i was getting 14.5v but then it would randomly jump up to like 19.5v and thats when the radio would shut off. So is this a voltage regulator issue? If so is the regulator inside the alternator or can i just buy a new regulator and pop it on the outside?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
03 Gt battery issues while driving
Replies
3
Views
697
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
W
Starting Issues
Replies
4
Views
437
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
JD1964
JD1964
R
Belt size
Replies
2
Views
508
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
H
70 fastback: Good battery, but nothing happens.
Replies
12
Views
651
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
hankmeister
H
sav22rem22
Electrical 3G alternator over charging
Replies
5
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu