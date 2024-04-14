Have a take off C&L Maf with CAI for 2018-2023 GT. It's the Racer Kit, like this: https://www.americanmuscle.com/c-l-racer-cold-airtake-2018-gt.html
Have all components including the K&N air filter although the K&N appears worse for wear so I would suggest replacing it. Asking $185 for the setup. Open to offers. Please email me for specific pics or information. Email: [email protected] thanks
