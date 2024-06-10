65 Fastback Starting Issue

65-Fstbk
Hi All,
I'm hoping you can help me diagnose a problem. Not sure if I have a bad battery or not but the car will start and I can drive it but when I get to my destination stop the motor then try to start again it's like the battery is dead. Very slow cranking (almost none) so I have to jump start the car to get it going again. So weird. Also my voltmeter is showing like 15v when running?
Any thoughts appreciated.
