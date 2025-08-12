6G alternator pigtail wiring help needed

Dogman_1969

May 7, 2012
I have a 1981 mustang with 302HO carbed setup. I'm using electric water pump and contuer fans with manual steering. I bought a 6G alternator from EBAY for a 2002 mustang V6. I ran the main power through a breaker back to the battery disconnect switch but the 6G pigtail I bought to plug into alternator has a black, white and blue wire off coming out. Which wires do I need to use and to where? I have found a couple postings online that the white (center wire) is not used but nothing on the other 2.

Any help would be greatly appreciated. This is a ratrod style drag setup street cruiser NA\T5\lots of gear. lol
 

#2
