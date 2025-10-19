70 Mach 1 Turn Signal Indicator light issue,

70 Mach
Replaced all cluster lamps with LED's , Rt turn signal lamp not working. I changed the lamp to another LED then back to the incandescent lamp, still not working (Rt turn Signals do work) I have a brand-new circuit board if you can call it that and I traced the entire board which took some time and can't find any issues. Does anyone have any suggestions?
Even with the LED's the gauges aren't that bright, should have replace the plexiglass when it was apart.
