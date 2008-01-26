'99 Mustang FUEL GAUGE issue - need help quick!

Hello,



I'm having an issue with the fuel gauge on my '99 Mustang GT. It's been working fine until I just went to the gas station, with the needle of the gauge in line with the red line for E and my low fuel light on. I usually don't let it get this low before refueling.



Anyhow I fill the tank up with 13.490 gallons and when I get in my car and turn it on the needle goes back to the same spot registering E and the low fuel light still on. I go inside and the attendant says I probably need to drive it around for a minute and it'll work again and she insists there is no problem with the gas stations pump. So I drive for about a mile and nothing happens, gauge still reading the same as before I put gas in. I stop at a different station and the stations' pump stops 4 times, only letting me put in 0.773 gal of gas. So I'm positive I have a full tank, but my needle is on E and the low fuel light is on. I've had no problems with this before on this '99 Mustang GT. Can anyone hlep me figure out what is going on and how to fix this?



I am about to leave out of town to Corpus which is a 2 1/2 hour drive and I have to get down there... I just want to be sure I don't get stranded getting out there.



Thank you,

Jeremy