Another Foxbody owner from California

Hello all. I'm from north Orange County, CA. I have a dark red, grey interior, 93 Foxbody hatchback with a 2.3L, A4LD auto. I originally bought it to be a surf/ski car that would get reasonable mileage with the 4 cylinder with OD and be relatively easy to fix due to the conventional layout. I've had it for a while. The gas mileage is descent, but not great, and although the FR layout does make it easy to work on, it doesn't help me with diagnosis, but that's true of any vehicle. Like when it died while driving a few years ago, I was pulling hair trying to find the problem. It turned out the timing belt had sheared off a few teeth. Not that difficult or expensive to fix. I bought it with 70.000 miles, and only have 85,000 now, so it's still in relatively good shape. Of course, age and the polluted air here has wreaked havoc on the rubber parts. I had to replace the rag joint because the rubber disintegrated and fell out. I wanted to go through and replace all the rubber in the suspension but now my son wants the car. He wants to hot rod it by putting in a Coyote. I've tried to tell him how expensive that will be but he's young, so he doesn't hear me. Anyway, good to be here. The car is currently down, but I'll post that separately.
 

Tip #1:

Have your son create his own account here on SN. I guarantee you that the more he learns, the more his plans will change on his dream build. At the very least, he'll find info on what [not] to do.

Post up pics!

Tip #2:
Create a progress thread for the car in the Fox section. Start that thread with pics and what it is and see if you can your son to go in and talk about what he wants to do.


Let all the dudes bleed all over it with the How, When, What, and Why.


Welcome Aboard! :SN:
 
