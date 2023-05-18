Anyone tried the daniel carpenter repo speedo cable? E9BZ-9A820? 79-95..

rednotch
Bouncing Speedo below 20mph is getting on my nerves in the beater. It needs a cable, Speedos fine when I run it in a drill, gears fresh. I have an old nos ford service cable E9BZ-9A820 but not wasting it on this, its 69" for use with a vss.. Dc has a repo of it for Around $25 listed as 79-95, wonder if anyone tried it and had luck over the longer pioneer and atp one size fits many cables... https://www.dcmustang.com/shop-by-c...sion/e9bz-9820-1979-95-speedometer-cable-with