WTB/Trade Black v8 convertible wanted - trade for 2017 Mercedes E300 4matic? Southeast GA

camaroguy72

camaroguy72

Member
Mar 10, 2003
659
1
18
Have a 2017 E300 4 Matic w/ sport package. Looking to trade for a more fun daily - black convertible GT ideally. Located in Savannah, GA. If anyone has anything interested in discussing to trade, can share details. This car is very well taken care of. 67k miles.

Figure ask an enthusiast before going to the dealer and trading in or dealing w/ a private sale.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0710.jpg
    IMG_0710.jpg
    1 MB · Views: 1
  • IMG_0706.jpg
    IMG_0706.jpg
    562.7 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_0704.jpg
    IMG_0704.jpg
    585.5 KB · Views: 1

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu