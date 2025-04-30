Buzzing Noise on auto 1990 GT gear change 1800 - 2200 RPM

Happy Wednesday from the sunny UK. Hoping some experienced ears may be able to help - Please see/listen on attached video clip. There is a buzzing/vibration noise regularly as my engine hits 1800 - 2100 rpm before gears shift on my auto vert. Does this sound like a loose baffle in the muffler perhaps (they are old, original flowmaster 40s)? I'm hoping nothing more serious..
As always thank you, For this novice Foxbody owner and mechanic the help I get here is invaluable
As always thank you, For this novice Foxbody owner and mechanic the help I get here is invaluable