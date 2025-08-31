Car Diagnosis

Sorry i’m advance, it’s a long read but i’m trying to include every detail to help and i appreciate all responses. I’m a girl who knows nothing about cars. I bought a 2016 mustang gt back in jan of this year and i’ve never had a problem with it, it’s been so great and was in great condition. One evening while driving home i got an engine coolant temperature warning. It was an issue i wanted solved immediately so the first shop i called was big o tires, it was around 5:30 on a friday so most other shops were already closed and i work mon-fri i needed the issue fixed asap, but i explained the warning and they said they could look at it the next day. Next day comes and they say the thermostat needed replacing so they replaced that along with an oil change. Once it was time to leave the shop i started the car and got a long crank, so i tried again.. same thing. I walk back in and ask why it’s cranking long and a technician came out with me and of course third times a charm and it works fine so i say whatever, maybe it was a one off issue. Next day comes around and it cranks fine up until the evening and it does the same thing and i’m getting pretty annoyed at that point. I called them and said it’s still long cranking and they have me come in again. I go in, they inspect the car and the proceed to say nothing is wrong and it’s because my key fob is dirty and to clean it. They said the alternator battery and starter were all fine. I had it professionally cleaned and still had the long crank issue, clearly the key fob story was a load of bs. Few days go by and I take it to another shop, he took the time to look at the car and said the only thing that could possible be wrong is the purge valve is getting stuck either open or closed, something along the lines of that i apologize i don’t 100% remember what he said, but he said he put some type of liquid on it to help. A good 3 weeks go by with no issue and i’m thinking wow that must have worked and was relieved … only yet for it to happen again tonight. The car has no check engine light and i’m unable to duplicate the issue for anyone because the long crank happens at random. I feel like i’m at a dead end here and nobody can help me and im going crazy. i’m desperate to get this problem fixed and big o tires doesn’t seem to wanna help me anymore even though my car no problems until visiting their shop. To me it sounds like something THEY did because again i never had a single crank issue before. I really wanna take care of this car as it’s my dream car i had been saving up for. Any insight or advice? the best i can describe it is that when i start the car i get a long maybe 6-7 second crank before it starts up, so the car DOES always start up but the crank is extremely long and again just happens at complete random.