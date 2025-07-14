Car dies on bumps and when braking

Feckl

New Member
Jul 14, 2025
Indiana
Long time lurker first time poster. I need some help with my 02 GT!

I started having this strange problem where the car will nearly or fully die when I run over larger bumps in the road or brake with any sort of urgency. If the cars still in gear I get some bucking and a big backfire. Car starts right back up and theres no obvious codes that could be the issue. Anyone have any ideas?
 

