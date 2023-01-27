Cobra cams vs stage 1 Comp cams?

Hey all, new to the forums. I recently pulled a 5.4 out of a junkyard '04 Navi and am looking into mildly building/refreshing it before swapping it into my '98 GT.

I'd like to swap the cams out to get a little of that lopey goodness going without going too balls to the wall. A set of Stage 1 Comp cams new is $1400. There are also used Cobra cams for sale for $300.

I have to imagine that the Cobra cams are a better bang for the buck, but can't find anything on the specs and don't want to buy them if they're not much different than the stock Navi cams.

Anybody have any notion as to what the difference between Cobra cams, Navi cams, and Stage 1 Comps would be?
 

