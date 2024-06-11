Convertible Top Not Reaching

Jun 11, 2024
Just got my 06 GT convertible and the pump was very weak so I filled it with ATF and now I've got some more power but it seems weak still so I might just replace the pump.

My question is that the pins for the latch stop about an inch short when the top closes I can just barely muscle it into place and I'm a big guy and I have to do one side at a time.

Am I missing some adjustment or is there does this have to do with the weak pump? Thanks.
 

